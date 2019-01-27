× Vehicles damaged by gun shots, police looking for suspects

HARRISBURG, Dauphin County – Harrisburg City Police Department are investigating a shots fired incident that left four vehicles damaged early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened just before 4:00 a.m. on the 1900 block of Bellevue Road.

According to police they discovered four vehicles at the scene had badly damaged windows. They say the damaged was caused by gun shots.

No one was injured according to police.

The police are reviewing surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information are asked to call the Harrisburg City Police Department.