3 people charged after drug bust at Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG — A police search at a home on the 2000 block of Chestnut Street in Harrisburg Saturday led to charges for two men and a woman.

Harrisburg Police executing a search warrant at the home say they discovered:

$3,081 in cash

A 9mm handgun

A .22 caliber handgun

1 box of ammunition

$400 to $500 worth of marijuana

$1,200 worth of crack cocaine

Digital scales

Breanna Alvarado was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver. Her bail was set at $100,000, police say.

Nafiz Brown was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and two counts of Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Delivery. His bail was set at $100,000, according to police.

Shaquan Greene was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Use of Drug Paraphernalia. His bail was set at $100,000, police say.