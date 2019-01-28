3 people charged after drug bust at Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG — A police search at a home on the 2000 block of Chestnut Street in Harrisburg Saturday led to charges for two men and a woman.
Harrisburg Police executing a search warrant at the home say they discovered:
- $3,081 in cash
- A 9mm handgun
- A .22 caliber handgun
- 1 box of ammunition
- $400 to $500 worth of marijuana
- $1,200 worth of crack cocaine
- Digital scales
Breanna Alvarado was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and two counts of Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver. Her bail was set at $100,000, police say.
Nafiz Brown was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver, Use of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, and two counts of Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Delivery. His bail was set at $100,000, according to police.
Shaquan Greene was arrested and charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver and Use of Drug Paraphernalia. His bail was set at $100,000, police say.