× 5 Houston police officers shot while serving warrants

Multiple Houston police officers were shot while serving warrants Monday, according to a law enforcement source.

Five officers were shot, Joe Gamaldi, president of the Houston Police Officer’s Union, tweeted. Their conditions are not known.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

“This evening’s horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said. “The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved.”