A quiet and cold Monday, then light snow for Tuesday and the next arctic burst of air arrives by midweek

EARLY WEEK SNOW CHANCES: Monday is a quiet day in weather, but all eyes are on the next system that brings some light snow, starting tonight and lasting through Tuesday. Monday starts with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures reach in the teens to lower 20s with light winds. Clouds increase during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Winds remain light, but temperatures are colder than yesterday. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 30s. Snow showers arrive after midnight for parts of the area, and they continue through the morning commute Tuesday. This shouldn’t be too much trouble for commuters, with most just seeing a coating at best. By 9 A.M. to 10 A.M., the intensity and coverage begins to pick up, and this is where most start to see accumulations. A steady, light snow lasts through about 6 P.M. Some mixing with sleet and rain is possible to the southeast of Harrisburg, and this will cut into potential snow accumulations. Slippery roads are possible for the evening commute, particularly less traveled roads. From 6 P.M. to 9 P.M., Light snow ends from west to east. The next burst of brutally cold arctic air begins to move in Tuesday night. Skies partially clear, and overnight lows dip into the teens.

MORE ARCTIC AIR: Arctic air continues settling in through midweek, and it’s the coldest we’ll feel so far this season. Winds turn very gusty as the brutally cold air mass arrives. Skies become partly sunny to mostly cloudy very quickly too. Some lake effect flurries also pop up. Temperatures only reach the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills feel like the single digits to even below 0 degrees, especially as temperatures take a tumble through the night. Morning lows are near if not below 0 degrees Thursday morning, and wind chill values are even colder than that. It’s breezy and partly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures only reach the lower teens. Wind chills are near and below 0 degrees. Friday bring partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave crosses through the region. A few snow showers are possible, but right now, it doesn’t look like anything too concerning. Temperatures are near 20 degrees, showing some improvement. However, a lighter wind still adds some chill. Wind chills feel like the upper single digits to lower teens.

SLOWLY THAWING THIS WEEKEND: A gradual thaw takes place through the weekend. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies as a warm front tries to lift north and usher in warmer air. Temperatures should reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The moderation in temperatures continues through Sunday, but clouds also increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the 40s. A few showers are possible depending on how quickly the next system arrives.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great Monday!