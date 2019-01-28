× AFC tops NFC in Pro Bowl, 26-7

FLORIDA– The All-Stars of the NFL faced off on Sunday, with the AFC team coming out victorious by a score of 26-7.

The 2019 Pro Bowl was played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, but it wasn’t much of a contest.

The AFC jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, and the NFC was only able to muster a score in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes II and New York Jets’ S Jamal Adams shared Pro Bowl MVP honors for their roles in the game.

Mahomes threw for 156 yards and a score, while Adams had two tackles, a sack, and an interception.