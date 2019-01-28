Anti-Bullying meeting to be held on Monday for West York Area School District parents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY Pa. -- An anti-bullying meeting for West York Area School District parents is scheduled for Monday night at 7:00 p.m., at the Leg Up Farmers Market in York.

At the meeting parents will hear from one mom, who's son was bullied. They'll also hear from an attorney, informing parents of their options on what they can do if their kids are being bullied.

Rhonda Lucky's son is in fourth grade at Trimmer Elementary School, and she says her son has been bullied many times since the start of the school year.

She posted a picture of her son on Facebook after she says he was held down, choked, and punched in the face several times, by bullies on the school bus.

The post has been shared several thousand times, and has a few hundred comments from concerned parents.

Lucky says her and the bus driver reported the incident to the school principal, and requested to see the recording. Once she did she says it shows her son was the target, and not the bully.

According to Lucky more than 20 parents have reached out to her throughout the district, and asked her to share how the school responded to the incident after she says her son was punched in the face.

Attorney, Rebecca Lyttle will also be there tonight, to explain to parents everything parents can do when it comes to their kids being bullied.

The school says they are aware of the issues and sent out an email attachment with their school bus code of conduct. You can read the bus discipline regulations, here.

The anti-bullying meeting will run from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., at Leg Up Farmers market at 3100 N George Street, in York.