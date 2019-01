× Ephrata Police attempting to identify woman who may have info. regarding theft from bed & breakfast

LANCASTER COUNTY — Ephrata Police are attempting to identify a woman who may have information in regards to the theft of an important key from a bed & breakfast in the borough on Friday.

Police say the antique key is from a box lock or rim lock system.

Anyone with information should contact Officer Rivera at 717-738-9200 ext. 236 or submit a tip here.