Flyers’ recall G Carter Hart

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 16: Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers enters the ice surface for warm-ups against the Boston Bruins on January 16, 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Len Redkoles/NHLI via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers’ top goalie is done with his stint in the AHL.
The team announced on Sunday that it has recalled top prospect G Carter Hart, after demoting him to spend some time in the AHL during the team’s All-Star break.
Hart, 20, has posted a 6-5-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage in his first 12 NHL appearances.
He is expected to serve as the team’s starting goaltender for the rest of the season.