Flyers' recall G Carter Hart

PHILADELPHIA– The Flyers’ top goalie is done with his stint in the AHL.

The team announced on Sunday that it has recalled top prospect G Carter Hart, after demoting him to spend some time in the AHL during the team’s All-Star break.

Hart, 20, has posted a 6-5-1 record with a 2.66 GAA and .918 save percentage in his first 12 NHL appearances.

He is expected to serve as the team’s starting goaltender for the rest of the season.