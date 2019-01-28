× GIANT will open new e-commerce hub at site of former Lancaster grocery store

LANCASTER — GIANT Food Stores announced Monday that its new e-commerce hub will open at the site of its former grocery store location on North Reservoir Street in Lancaster.

GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod, will open at 235 N. Reservoir Street on Tuesday, Feb. 12, the company said.

First announced by the company in June 2018, the 38,000-square-foot hub will add about 150 jobs to the local economy, GIANT said in a press release. It is part of a $22 million investment in Lancaster County, GIANT says.

GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod “will propel the company’s e-commerce centers to offer a pickup option, where online orders are delivered directly to customer vehicles that have pulled up outside,” GIANT said in its announcement.

“We are excited to make Lancaster the home of our newest innovation with the launch of our new GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod e-commerce hub,” said Nicholas Bertram, president of GIANT Food Stores, in the press release. “Not only is the e-commerce hub a completely new concept for us and a first of its kind in our area, it’s the product of a fruitful collaboration with Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace and local residents to give the Lancaster community the shopping experience they want and need.”

The new hub will also feature a walk-up vestibule where customers can use tablets to order their groceries, GIANT says. The hub will also serve local residents by allowing for a deeper delivery reach into greater Lancaster communities.

“Our GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod location will deliver fresh, quality foods direct to your car, direct to your home, or direct to your business,” Bertram said. “We’re thrilled to bring real innovation to Lancaster-area residents, but just as importantly, customers can expect the GIANT Direct, Powered by Peapod experience to be personalized, inspiring, and delivered with a smile.”

To place an order with GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod, customers can use any device to visit the GIANT Food Stores website, the Peapod website, or the Peapod app, enter their zip code and begin shopping.

Before checking out, they’ll be asked to select how they would like to receive their order — delivery or pickup.

“Customer choice is at the heart of all we do. GIANT DIRECT, Powered by Peapod will allow more loyal GIANT customers, starting with our neighbors in Lancaster County, to shop how they want, when they want and where they want, whether in-store, online or at a convenient pickup location,” Bertram said.