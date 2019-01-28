× GoFundMe page seeks help for funeral expenses of 2 victims of Louisiana shooting

BATON ROUGE — A GoFundMe page has been set up to provide for funeral expenses for two of the victims in a string of deadly shootings in Louisiana over the weekend.

The page says it is seeking funds for victims Summer and Tanner Ernest, who were killed by shooter Dakota Theriot in Livingston Parrish Saturday morning.

Earlier, Theriot, 21, shot and killed his parents, Elizabeth and Keith Theriot, both 50, in the town of Gonzalez, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

Dakota Theriot was captured Sunday in Virginia, police say.