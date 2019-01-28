× Man who fled police, crashed into another vehicle waives first of two preliminary hearing

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A 27-year-old man who allegedly fled a traffic stop and crashed into another vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance waived his preliminary hearing Monday on the first of two sets of charges on separate dockets.

John Barber was pulled over in the area of North 6th and Woodbine Street just after 8 a.m. on January 12 for an expired registration in a black Honda Civic. When asked by an officer to shut off his vehicle, Barber drove off — almost striking two officers, according to police.

A short time later, Barber went through a red light at North 6th and Forster Streets, and struck a pickup truck that was carrying six people, police said. The truck flipped over onto its roof due to the impact from Barber’s vehicle. All six people inside the truck were taken to a hospital.

Barber, who was also transported, spoke with police at the hospital. According to the criminal complaint, he admitted to speeding, fleeing from the traffic stop and striking another vehicle. He also admitted to smoking marijuana approximately 20 minutes prior to the incident.

Medical records — obtained via a search warrant — revealed that Barber tested positive for amphetamines, cocaine metabolite and cannabinoids, the criminal complaint stated.

The first docket lists charges against Barber in connection with the traffic stop that he fled. He waived his hearing on this set. Charges include: aggravated assault, flight to avoid apprehension, fleeing or attempting to elude officer escape, possession of instrument with intent, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest and summary offenses, according to court documents.

The second docket lists charges against Barber related to the crash with the pickup truck. He has been charged with aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, aggravated assault by vehicle, accident involving personal injury, recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence, possession of controlled substance, small amount of marijuana and summary violations, court documents show.

A preliminary hearing on the above charges is set for January 30.