Man allegedly choked woman during robbery in York City

YORK COUNTY — A man face charges after he allegedly choked a woman during a robbery, police say.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. on January 19 in the area of South West Street and West Mason Avenue in York City.

The victim advised that 54-year-old Terrence Orr approached her, asked her to give him something and when she declined, he grabbed her by the throat and squeezed, police allege. The victim told police that during this time, it was hard to breath and she started feeling dizzy.

Orr then allegedly took her purse and threatened her.

According to police, the purse contained $200 and the victim’s identification and social security cards.

The victim later identified Orr in a photo lineup as the individual who assaulted her.

Orr has been charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, terroristic threats, simple assault and strangulation, court documents show.