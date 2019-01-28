× Mount Joy woman accused of causing crash that killed two Warwick HS students is headed to trial

LANCASTER COUNTY — The Mount Joy woman accused of causing an eight-vehicle crash that killed two Warwick High School students and injured another in October is heading to trial.

Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63, faces two counts each of third-degree murder, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter, as well as a single count of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle, simple assault, hit and run, fleeing police reckless endangerment and summary violations, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash occurred on October 26 in the 200 block of West Orange Street in Lititz. Police said Slaymaker-Walker, in a Kia SUV, was driving between 73 and 77 miles per hour and steered toward the students’ vehicle, a Chevy Socni, just prior to impact. The DA’s Office added that Slaymaker-Walker had struck several other vehicles while illegally passing a slow-moving line of vehicles.

According to police, a driver — later identified as Slaymaker-Walker — was reported for driving erratically just minutes before the crash. Slaymaker-Walker fled police who attempted to stop her in Warwick Township. In that area, it’s alleged that she struck a school bus full of students — no one was injured.

Slaymaker-Walker’s formal arraignment is scheduled for February 22, court documents show.