Owner of New Cumberland used car dealership accused of groping two women

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — The owner of a New Cumberland used car dealership has been accused of inappropriately touching two women at his business late last year, according to New Cumberland Borough Police.

Peter Postupack Jr., owner of Pete’s Bridge Street Motors, is charged with indecent assault and harassment in both incidents, which police say occurred in November of 2018.

According to police, one victim reported she met with Postupack at his business on Nov. 1, 2018, to discuss the $2,500 she owed on a car she had purchased there. The victim told police Postupack said he would consider the debt paid if she gave him $1,000 and he could have “one time with her.” He then hugged the woman and groped her buttocks and genital area as she attempted to leave, the victim said.

The second woman reported that on Nov. 2, 2018, she and her sister met Postupack at his business to schedule a service appointment for a car she purchased there. When she got up to leave the business, Postupack allegedly pinned her against a doorway and grabbed her buttocks, the victim told police. The victim’s sister, who said she saw the assault from the parking lot, provided a written account of the incident to police, according to the criminal complaint.