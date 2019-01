× PA House Speaker announces leave of absence for Rep. Brian Ellis

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania House Speaker Mike Turzai announced Monday a week-long leave of absence for Rep. Brian Ellis, according to the House Majority Leader’s press secretary.

Rep. Ellis, a Republican representing part of Butler County, is under investigation by the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office for a 2015 incident with an incapacitated woman in his Harrisburg home.