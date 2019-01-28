× PennDOT highway restrictions ahead of Tuesday winter weather

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists to closely monitor weather forecasts and conditions as a storm system is anticipated to impact most of the state, with many areas expected to see precipitation during the Tuesday rush hours.

The storm is forecast to be followed by a brutal cold front that could bring icy conditions and sudden snow squalls.

“While many parts of the state may not see significant accumulations, it is critical to always be mindful of conditions and keep safety top of mind when driving in inclement weather,” PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards said. “Our crews are prepared to take on these conditions, and we call on the public to allow themselves extra time, drive according to conditions, and postpone travel if necessary.”

Due to potential snowfall rates and accumulations, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike are prohibiting empty tractor trailers and commercial vehicles pulling double trailers, RV/motorhomes, and motorcycles on the following Interstates beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, January 29, and tentatively lifting (condition-dependent) at 6 p.m. on the same day:

Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-83 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line; and

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131).

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation