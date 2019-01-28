× Police investigation of school threat at Shalom Christian Academy in Franklin County continues

CHAMBERSBURG — State Police are continuing to investigate a school threat that forced the evacuation of a basketball game at a Chambersburg Christian school Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Shalom Christian Academy in Guilford Township, police say.

According to police, someone called 911 at 5:30 p.m. and threatened to harm the school and its patrons at a Fannett-Metal basketball game. State Police troopers immediately responded to the school, which was evacuated while an extensive search was performed, police say. The search yielded nothing of concern to public safety, according to police.

Police in Chambersburg say they are working with Shalom Christian Academy officials, the FBI, Chambersburg Police, and the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office to determine the origin of the threat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 4PA-TIPS. Callers may remain anonymous and a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

Police have scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Monday.