Police: Man does 'donuts' on grounds of Lancaster park, causing more than $4,000 in damage

LANCASTER — A 42-year-old Lancaster man is charged with institutional vandalism after police say he drove his truck through the grass fields of a Lancaster Township community park last month.

Raymond O. Huffman Jr. caused more than $4,000 in damage to the grounds at Lancaster Township Community Park in the Dec. 29 incident, according to Manheim Township Police.

Police say that at about 2:47 p.m., Huffman intentionally revved the engine of his pickup truck and did “donuts” on over 40 square yards of turf in one of the park’s fields, causing severe damage to the property. While doing so, Huffman got his truck stuck in the mud and needed to be rescued, according to police.