Police seeking information after woman found dead under Mulberry Street Bridge

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are seeking information after a woman was found deceased under the Mulberry Street Bridge.

On January 27 around 3:40 p.m., police responded to a call for an unresponsive woman lying on the ground under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg.

Police and EMS determined that the woman was deceased, and the coroner’s office took possession of the body.

An autopsy will be completed later this week to determine the manner of death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the police at 717-558-6900 or submit the information through Crime Watch.