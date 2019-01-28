Police stop in Harrisburg leads to charges for woman

HARRISBURG — A traffic stop in Harrisburg led to several charges for a Dauphin County woman Friday.

Julia Foster, 26, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, providing false identification to law enforcement, and possession of drug paraphernalia after an incident Friday night on the 4100 block of North Front Street, according to Susquehanna Township Police.

Foster’s vehicle was stopped at 9:06 p.m., after a Susquehanna Township Police officer observed her committing a traffic violation.

Police say Foster exited the car and began to walk away after she was pulled over. She then returned to the vehicle, and verbally identified herself as “Ashley Smith” when questioned by police. The officer was unable to locate a driver’s license for the name and birthdate Foster provided, police say.

When the officer confronted Foster with that information, she ran from the scene, police say. She was eventually captured, but continued to resist arrest, allegedly kicking one officer.

Police identified Foster by her correct name after she was taken into custody. She was taken to Dauphin County Booking Center for processing and arraignment, and is currently in Dauphin County Prison, police say.