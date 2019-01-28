× Redskins expect QB Alex Smith to miss entire 2019 season

WASHINGTON– The prognosis is not good for the Washington Redskins’ starting quarterback.

According to ESPN’s Ian Rapaport, the team does not expect QB Alex Smith to suit up for the team in the 2019 season.

Smith, 34, suffered a broken fibula and tibia in Week 11, and after undergoing surgery, he dealt with an infection in the leg.

After being released from the hospital in the past month, Smith made his first public appearance at a Washington Wizards’ game, sporting a bulky apparatus around the leg in question.

While Rapaport reports that Smith may miss the 2019 season, it may be fair to question whether he ever plays again, as he would be 36-years-old by the time the 2020 season would begin.