Ronks man, two juveniles accused of breaking into Lancaster County park pavilion

LEACOCK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A Lancaster County man and two juveniles are facing burglary charges after police say they broke into a community park pavilion and damaged several picnic tables Sunday, State Police say.

Dalton Temple, of Ronks, and two 17-year-old juvenile men broke into the Leacock Community Park Pavilion through a window around noon on Sunday, police say. The trio smoked marijuana inside the building, and then Temple used an axe to smash several picnic tables, according to police.