× Sen. Daylin Leach files defamation suit against accuser, two others

PHILADELPHIA — A state senator from Montgomery County is suing a woman who accused him of sexual assault as well as two individuals who shared the accuser’s story.

The woman claims that Democratic Sen. Daylin Leach sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old and Leach was a 30-year-old lawyer defending her mother on attempted murder charges.

Sen. Leach denies the allegations and says the women defamed him by making up the alleged assault and spreading the allegation on Facebook.

“(The) defendants, jointly and severally, have combined to publish, republish, and widely disseminate a salicious and despicable falsehood about plaintiff [Sen. Leach] that they know to be false,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit claims the accuser is an admitted perjurer, mentioning how she lied during her mother’s trial in 1992.

Sen. Leach is asking for $50,000 in damages, according to the lawsuit.

Governor Tom Wolf and others in Leach’s party have called on him to resign.