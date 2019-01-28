Snow moves in Tuesday, bitter cold afterward

SNOW MOVES IN: Increasing cloud cover starts late this evening. Temperatures drop into the mid-to-upper 20s area-wide for morning lows with spotty snow showers during the morning commute. We continue the spotty nature into the mid-morning before the snow fills-in around lunch. Most of the area sees just snow, but our far southeastern counties will likely see a mix transition into rain. Especially for Lancaster and southeastern York counties, this could wash away any snow accumulation you receive. Your evening commute will be impacted as snow and a mix in spots continues to fall.

Snow ends from west-to-east by the late evening.

The area with the most snow likely sets up to the northeast spots, with 3-5″ expected when all is said and done. The rest of the area gets a coating-3″, most spots trending to the higher end of the range. Stay tuned for updates.

BITTER COLD: Perhaps the most dramatic effect will be the cold. Temperatures drop into the teens Wednesday morning and don’t go far. Blustery northwesterly winds bring wind chills near, and in some cases, below zero both Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Wednesday’s high tops out near 20. Thursday’s morning low dips at or below zero with highs in the teens and bitter cold all day long as the winds persist. Stay safe, indoors and bundle up throughout the day.

MORE SNOW, WARMER WEEKEND: Our next snow chances moves in Friday. This looks to be mostly snow with morning lows in the single digits and highs around the 20-degree mark. Wind chills will begin lessening after the snow falls around lunch and continuing into the afternoon. We dry out over the weekend and slowly warm up near 30 on Saturday, low 40s possible into Sunday.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann