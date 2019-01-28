× Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to give State of the Union on February 5

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Donald Trump to give his State of the Union address on February 5, Pelosi’s office announced Monday.

“When I wrote to you on January 23rd, I stated that we should work together to find a mutually agreeable date when government has reopened to schedule this year’s State of the Union address,” Pelosi stated in a letter provided by her office. “In our conversation today, we agreed on February 5th.”

Pelosi continued, “Therefore, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on February 5, 2019 in the House Chamber.”

The State of the Union was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but Pelosi canceled that date due to the government shutdown, which ended on Friday.