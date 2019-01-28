× Steelers fan accused of stealing $131 worth of body spray from Lancaster grocery store

LANCASTER — Manheim Township Police are seeking help in identifying an apparent Pittsburgh Steelers fan suspected of stealing more than $100 worth of body spray from a Lancaster grocery store last week.

According to police, the suspect entered a Weis Markets store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike at about 2:35 p.m. on Jan. 23. He allegedly stole 20 bottles of Dove body spray, valued at $131.80, and left the store without paying.

Surveillance footage shows the man was wearing a Pittsburgh Steelers knit hat, police say.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401.