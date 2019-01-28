× Two Harrisburg men charged after drug bust at Harrisburg home

HARRISBURG — A police raid of a North Street home in Harrisburg Sunday led to drug and conspiracy charges for two Harrisburg men.

Tyron Michael Murray and Marquis Emery were charged after the raid, which occurred on the 1700 block of North Street.

Police say they uncovered:

$2,532 in cash

$200 worth of marijuana

4 cell phones

480 bags of heroin with a street value of $2,400

10 grams of raw heroin with a street value of $1,600

Emery was arrested and charged with four counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, two counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, and one count of Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver. His bail was set at $125,000.

Tyron Michael Murray was arrested and charged with three counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver, three counts of Criminal Use of Communication Facility, and one count for Conspiracy – Possession with Intent to Deliver. His bail was set at $125,000.