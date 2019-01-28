× WellSpan Health announces plans to expand York Cancer Center at Apple Hill Health Campus

YORK — WellSpan Health will significantly expand its WellSpan York Cancer Center at the Apple Hill Health Campus, the healthcare company announced Monday in a press release.

The expansion will offer comprehensive, integrated cancer care in one convenient location, WellSpan said.

“Today is an exciting day for WellSpan and for the residents of our region, as we announce a major investment that will strengthen WellSpan’s highly respected oncology program,” said Roxanna Gapstur, Ph.D., R.N., president and CEO, WellSpan Health. “York County deserves a sophisticated center for cancer care that matches the high-caliber skill of our specialists and clinical staff. Coupled with the skill of our physicians and the power of our relationship with the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, this facility will positively impact thousands of our friends and neighbors who live with cancer.”

The project will include an approximately 67,100-square-foot addition to the current WellSpan York Cancer Center. Once completed, the new cancer center will boast nearly 84,000 square feet of space — all under one roof. The estimated cost of the project is $45 million.

The project is currently in the design phase, and regulatory approvals are in process. Groundbreaking is expected to occur in late summer or early fall 2019, with completion by early 2021.

The new cancer center will consolidate several oncology services currently provided at multiple locations in the York area, including: radiation oncology, outpatient infusion, infusion pharmacy, clinical trials and research, patient navigators and social workers, among others.

Officials noted that the new facility is intended to provide an array of services that cancer patients may require on their care journey. As an example, the new WellSpan York Cancer Center will include holistic care through the WellSpan Center for Mind/Body Health, including massage therapy and yoga.

New to the center will be an “appearance center and boutique,” which will provide specialized items in a supportive environment. Also new will be an on-site café and a conference space for classes, therapeutic activities, support groups and community education.

Treatment rooms will be equipped with reclining chairs, temperature controls and other features. Infusion bays will include private spaces for loved ones to stay with patients during treatment.

“We’re proud of our legacy of expert cancer care and treatment, and we remain honored to meet the needs of our patients,” said Douglas Arbittier, M.D., MBA, vice president of oncology services, WellSpan Health. “The new WellSpan York Cancer Center will provide a truly integrated care experience that surrounds our patients with the services and treatment they need in a calm and healing environment.”

WellSpan’s network of regional cancer care includes centers in York, Hanover, Gettysburg, Chambersburg, Ephrata, and Lebanon.

WellSpan Cancer Centers provide comprehensive cancer services – including radiation, medical and surgical oncology, pain management, rehabilitation, infusion services, genetic counseling and nutrition services – that address patients’ physical, emotional, social and financial needs. Specialists across central Pennsylvania routinely collaborate in the treatment planning for patients, and nurse navigators guide patients through all aspects of care.

WellSpan also collaborates with the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center.