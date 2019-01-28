West Shore School District and first responders from Geisinger Holy Spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County - Geisinger Holy Spirit trauma services presented bleeding control kits to West Shore School District and first responders on Monday.

So far 200 school district staff members have been trained to use the kit, according to West Shore School District Coordinator of Community Relations Rhonda Fourham.

The kits include tools to save a life in the event of an emergency.

"We see a lot of accidents with fingers and arms being injured from shop accidents," said Geisinger Holy Spirit Outreach Coordinator Sunny Goodyear.

"So it's not just about mass casualty shootings which nobody really wants to talk about but in case their is an emergency on a mass scale or even an individual scale they're now prepared with the turner kits and gauze and gloves."

The trauma service was able to provide the school district and first responders with the kits through grant money given to the hospital.