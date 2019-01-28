× York man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, York County — A 36-year-old York man is facing indecent assault, corruption of minors, and other charges after allegedly having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl last year, according to Springettsbury Township Police.

Leonard K. McKee, of the 3500 block of Pleasant Valley Road, is also charged with indecent assault with forcible compulsion, indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, and indecent assault without consent of others in the incident, which occurred in September 2018, police say.

The victim in the case came forward on Dec. 2, 2018, according to police.

The girl accused McKee of coercing her into pull her pants down and touching her buttocks with his penis, according to police. He allegedly said if he wanted the contact to stop, the girl had to touch it. The girl said she then pushed his penis away, at which point McKee told her to get dressed and left the room.

McKee told the girl not to tell anyone what happened, police say.

An arrest warrant was issued for McKee after he refused to respond to police requests for an interview.