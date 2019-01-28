× York man to serve six years in prison for drug trafficking, firearms offenses

HARRISBURG — A York man was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday for drug trafficking and firearms offenses, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Quran Smallwood, 24, distributed approximately two grams of heroin on February 15, 2017 in York, the Attorney’s Office said. Smallwood also admitted to possessing a 9mm Glock loaded with 20 9mm caliber cartridges during and in relation to his drug trafficking activities, the Attorney’s Office stated.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the York County Drug Task Force, the York City Police Department, York County Adult Probation Department, and the York County District Attorney’s Office.