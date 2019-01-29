After the snow, bitter cold for most of the week

WHEN THE SNOW SETTLES: Snow continues to fall throughout the majority of the afternoon and into the early evening. Light to moderate snowfall will be the norm, with the highest accumulations in the north and eastern sections of Central PA. 3-5″ will likely stretch from northern Dauphin, Lebanon and northern Lancaster counties, with lower amounts throughout the rest of the area. We could see a little mixing in far southeastern Lancaster County, but the majority of the area will be all-snow. Temperatures drop down into the 20s and teens overnight ahead of a bitter cold stretch throughout the middle part of the week.

BITTER COLD WEEK: A few lake effect flurries will be possible with blustery winds for Wednesday. Temperatures continue to drop, as do wind chills, throughout the day. By the late afternoon, below zero wind chills take over and stay with us most of the day Thursday as well. We could drop as low as -10 to -15 in the wind chill department, with actual morning lows Thursday near zero. A high in the teens doesn’t feel like it by the afternoon, staying dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies for Thursday. A few snow showers move in Friday afternoon after another morning low near zero, and an afternoon high near 20-degrees.

WEEKEND WARM UP: We warm up a little for Groundhog day, morning lows near 10 and afternoon highs around 30-degrees with dry conditions. The mid-to-upper 40s quickly return with a warm front for Sunday and Monday. Those much warmer temperatures come with rain chances late Sunday and into Monday.

Stay “Weather Smart” with the FOX43 Weather Team all week long!

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann