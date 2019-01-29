Another light snow Tuesday followed by dangerously cold arctic air through the middle of the week

LIGHT SNOW TUESDAY: A light snow falls across Central PA Tuesday, but some mixing is possible too for some as the next system crosses through the region. Snow showers continue through the morning commute Tuesday. This shouldn’t be too much trouble for commuters, with most just seeing a spotty coating at best. By 9 A.M. to 10 A.M., the intensity and coverage begins to pick up, and this continues through noon. This is where most start to see accumulations. A steady, light snow lasts through about 4 P.M. The models have come in colder with this system, but some mixing with sleet, and even rain, is still possible to the southeast of Harrisburg, and this will cut into potential snow accumulations should it happen. Slippery roads are possible for the evening commute, particularly less traveled roads. From 4 P.M. to 8 P.M., Light snow ends from west to east. Snowfall totals range from a coating to 3 inches for most of the region, with some high amounts possible north and east of Harrisburg. In the wake of the system, the next burst of brutally cold arctic air begins to move in Tuesday night. Skies partially clear, and overnight lows dip into the teens.

MORE ARCTIC AIR: Arctic air continues settling in through midweek, and it’s the coldest we’ll feel so far this season. An arctic front crosses through late Wednesday morning, turning winds very gusty as the brutally cold air mass arrives. Skies become mostly cloudy very quickly too. Some flurries and snow showers also pop up. Temperatures only reach the upper teens to lower 20s. Wind chills feel like the single digits to even below 0 degrees, especially as temperatures take a tumble through middle to late afternoon into the single digits. The numbers drop a bit more through the night under partly clear skies. Morning lows are near if not below 0 degrees Thursday morning, and wind chill values are even colder than that. It’s breezy and partly sunny on Thursday. Temperatures only reach the lower teens. Wind chills are near and below 0 degrees. Friday bring partly to mostly cloudy skies as a weak wave crosses through the region. A few snow showers are possible, but right now, it doesn’t look like anything too concerning. Temperatures are near 20 degrees, showing some improvement. However, a lighter wind still adds some chill. Wind chills feel like the upper single digits to lower teens.

SLOWLY THAWING THIS WEEKEND: A gradual thaw takes place through the weekend. Saturday brings partly cloudy skies as a warm front tries to lift north and usher in milder air. Temperatures should reach the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The moderation in temperatures continues through Sunday, but clouds also increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the 40s. A few showers are possible depending on how quickly the next system arrives. Monday is a bit milder with a better chance for showers. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 40s.

