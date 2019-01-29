East Berlin man speaks 20 years after mother’s disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Everything was normal until that day. Absolutely normal.”

20 years- that’s how long it’s been since Diane Wolf disappeared.

“I don’t like calling it an anniversary. To me, an anniversary is something you celebrate, you know what I mean? And this is absolutely not celebratory,” said Corey Althoff, Diane's son.

Wolf worked third shift Hanover Foods.

On January 29th, 1999, she left work around seven in the morning.

Althoff says she stopped home to drop off her things before heading to the bank to deposit her paycheck.

That was the last time she was seen.

Her car was found a couple of days later in a nearby Weis parking lot, but Wolf was gone.

“The vagueness in not knowing absolutely what her last moments were, I mean to say that doesn’t haunt you, I’d be lying. Because who would it not haunt?” said Althoff.

He says it’s been years since he or his sister have heard anything new about the investigation into his mother’s disappearance.

Years that he says have been extremely difficult.

“Whenever you have great news, who’s the first person you call or go to? It’s usually your mother. So things like that have basically vanished from me and my sister,” said Althoff.

But Corey says one of the main things his mom taught him was forgiveness- something he says he would offer to the person responsible for her disappearance, if given the chance.

“My mother gave us the ability to look at the best in people. Her heart was bigger than her body. That about sums it up. Bad things happen to people every day but your attitude and how you react to things is key,” said Althoff.

Wolf was legally declared dead in 2006, seven years after her disappearance.

Police would not comment on where the investigation currently stands.