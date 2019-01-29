Historic York County wedding venue The Stone Mill is up for sale

GLENVILLE, York County — The Stone Mill 1792, a historic wedding venue on Smoketown Road in Glenville, is up for sale, ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced Tuesday.

Owners Joe and Pam Hepner purchased the property in 2012 and renovated the 5,000-square-foot house using sustainable products like reclaimed old heart pine, according to ROCK Commercial agent John Birkeland, who is representing the Hepners in the sale.

Over the past six years, Birkeland says, The Stone Mill 1792 has established itself as a quaint and iconic wedding venue in South Central Pennsylvania.

“Breathing life back into The Mill has been a rewarding and exciting family adventure with our daughters working and managing alongside us,” said Pam Hepner in the announcement. “Joe and I have always admired the charm and history of the property. Our hope for The Mill is that the new owners will continue what we started, and find as much enjoyment as we have in meeting the wonderful couples and families who have booked their weddings for 2019 and 2020.”

The 10-acre venue can host 50-70 guests for an indoor celebration on the 2nd floor of the house, and up to 175 guests on the lawn area for tented weddings and other outdoor occasions.

A vintage boutique, which highlights works from local artists as well as vintage collectibles and gifts, is located on the first floor. A dress boutique, also on the first floor, accommodates formal wear for wedding parties and prom goers.

The Hepners are prepared to train and work alongside the new owners to make the transition seamless, Birkeland said in the announcement.