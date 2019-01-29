× Jimmy Rollins returns to the Phillies organization as a special adviser

PHILADELPHIA — One of the members of the Philadephia Phillies pantheon is returning to the team.

(Yes, we know the only Phillies story you want to read about today is whether or not they finally landed Bryce Harper, but bear with us.)

The team announced Tuesday that former shortstop Jimmy Rollins is returning to Philadephia’s organization as a special adviser.

Rollins will have a variety of duties on both the baseball and business sides of the organization, including — but not limited to — spring training coaching, meeting with sponsors and suite holders, fan engagement and community outreach, the team said.

“It goes without saying that Jimmy was a huge part of the team’s success during the five-year run of division titles and he is one of the greatest players to wear our uniform,” said Executive Vice President David Buck in a press release announcing the move. “His acumen for both business and baseball makes this a natural fit. We are excited to have him back.”

Rollins is the Phillies’ all-time leader in hits (2,306) and doubles (479), and was a pivotal member of the 2008 World Series championship team.

He spent 17 years in the Major Leagues, 15 with the Phillies. Rollins was voted the National League’s Most Valuable Player in 2007, was selected to three All-Star teams, won four Gold Glove Awards, one Silver Slugger Award, and was the co-winner of the Roberto Clemente Award in his storied career.

Rollins finished his career with a .264 batting average, 511 doubles, 115 triples, 231 home runs, 936 RBI and 470 stolen bases.