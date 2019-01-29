× Local company using products with CBD oil for medical purposes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A local company is now making THC-free products with CBD oil for medical purposes.

Relive Everyday, based in Highspire, has created gummies, tinctures and re-flex pain spray, according to the company’s website.

“We saw a need for THC-free products. People wanted an alternative to oil-based tinctures,” said Co-owner Amanda Witters. “They wanted a product that is easy to take, tastes great, and is worry-free. Relive Everyday was created to give people the CBD products they want!”

The gummies are available in three colors: lime, orange and watermelon. Each gummy will have 10 to 20 milligrams of CBD.

The tinctures are diabetic and keto diet friendly. A dropper is labeled for precise administration. It’s available in three flavors: natural, mint and watermelon.

The re-flex pain spray is for quick relief from minor aches and pains, muscle and joint pain, arthritis, bruises, and strains.

Witters added, “Our customers guide us at Relive Everyday. Thanks to positive partnerships with the Autism Hope Alliance, the nomination from HIA, and our customers, we are able to create new products like high concentration gummies and affordable CBD pain relief sprays.”

