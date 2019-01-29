Olivia’s cooks up Shrimp & Salmon Gratin served along w grilled Asparagus

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Shrimp & Salmon Gratin

Served along w grilled Asparagus

1/2 lg head Cauliflower (washed & florets trimmed) - toasted

2 tbsp E.V.O.O.

1 cup heavy cream

Pinch - kosher salt

Pinch - black pepper

4 tbsp Romano Cheese

1 cup sharp Vermont Cheddar - shredded

1/2 cup seasoned croutons (fresh baked then crumbled)

1 cup Yukon Gold Potatoes - thinly sliced& quickly blanched

1/2 tsp Dijon mustard

1/4 tsp nutmeg - freshly grated

2 scallions - chopped

2 oz white wine

1 lb Salmon - grilled to a medium temp

1/2 lb shrimp (USA wild caught)- peeled, deveined, & steamed

On a roasting pan, lay out the cauliflower and drizzle w the E.V.O.O., then season w the salt & pepper. Roast in the oven (preheat to 400*F) until a light golden brown. Set aside until time to assemble gratin.

Wash, dry, peel, & thinly slice potatoes. Place them in boiling salted water to quick blanch approx 1 minute. Set aside, spreading them out to quickly cool.

Gratin Sauce:

In a sauce pan, melt garlic butter, add E.V.O.O. & white wine. Whisk in the Dijon mustard, nutmeg, & salt & pepper. Add heavy cream & Romano cheese. Mix well. Add Vermont shredded Cheddar & scallions. Sauce should be thickened & creamy.

Oven preheated to 400*F. Layer the bottom of the gratin w potatoes & a thin layer of sauce. Add a layer of grilled salmon, & a hint of sauce. Add a layer of Roasted Cauliflower, & a hint of sauce. Add a layer of shrimp, & a hint of sauce. Add a layer of cauliflower, & a hint of sauce. Keep layering in this fashion until all ingredients are used. Top w remaining sauce. Add crushed croutons, Romano, & Cheddar cheeses. Bake to a golden brown @ 425*F for approx 5 minutes.

Cocktails:

Peanut Butter Hot chocolate:

Rumchata

Amaretto

Chocolate liqueur

Cream

Hot chocolate

Reese’s whipped cream

Reese’s candy garnish

Prepare hot chocolate. Add a hint of cream. Add rumchata, amaretto, & chocolate liqueur. Stir. Top w Reese’s whipped cream and A drizzle of chocolate liqueur. Top w Reese’s candy garnish. Cheers!

Frosty snow globe

Prosecco or any sparkling wine

Blue Curaçao

Lemonade

Sugar for rimming

Start by rimming your glass liberally w sugar. Add a splash of blue Curaçao to the bottom of the glass. Add Prosecco. Add splash of lemonade. Stir. For an even more chilled treat, add a few ice cubes. Cheers!