Some PA Schools offering at-home learning for students on snow days

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- Snow days are no longer an excuse to put a pause on education.

School like ’Lancaster Country Day School’ in Lancaster County is one of dozens of schools across Central Pennsylvania taking advantage of technology to teach students from home no matter the weather.

“We’re trying to use technology to its greatest advantage in our classes," said Todd Trout, Lancaster Country Day School. "We try to give them an activity if possible to work on," he added.

‘Flexible Instructional Days’ allows schools that offer the program, to close its doors, send students home with iPads and teach remotely, without having to make up a school day down the road.

“There’s a designated time during the day that the teacher is available for interaction with students either by phone call or email or FaceTime," said Trout. “This is an excellent way to leverage our technology and have students learn another way to gather information," he added.

Fox43 reached out to Central York School District where FID are also offered. They replied with the following statement: "With an uncertain weather forecast and potentially bad travel conditions throughout the school day and at dismissal FID day enables us to ensure the safety of our students faculty and staff while continuing the learning of our students at home."