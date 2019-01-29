× Teen facing charges in Walmart arson

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa.–Police have filed charges against a 19-year-old man in connection with his role in setting a fire inside of a Walmart in York County earlier this month.

Gabriel Hawley, of Hanover, is charged with arson, aggravated arson, causing catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and criminal mischief. Hawley was arraigned early Tuesday morning.

Investigators responded to the Walmart located along the 1800 block of Baltimore Pike on January 15 after two separate fires had been intentionally set inside the store around 7 p.m.

Three Walmart employees reported inhaling smoke, with one of them going to UPMC Pinnacle in Hanover, police said. The employee was treated and later released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on February 21.

Hawley remains free after posting $25,000 bail.

The West Manheim Police Department have identified two other people as persons of interest. The investigation is ongoing.

