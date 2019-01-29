× Three students injured after school bus crash in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Three students were injured after a bus accident.

Around 7:00 a.m., a Central Dauphin School District bus was involved in an accident due to slippery road condition on Blue Mountain Parkway in Harrisburg.

According to a statement from the district, three students suffered injuries and were taken to Hershey Medical Center.

The remainder of the students on the bus were transported to Central Dauphin High School where they were checked out by the district nursing staff.

The district says that after the accident was cleared, the roads were salted.