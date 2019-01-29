× TMZ: Attempt to get drone footage of Bill Cosby in prison leads to day-long lockdown of SCI Phoenix

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An incident with a drone camera attempting to get footage of Bill Cosby walking through a prison yard led to the day-long lockdown of State Correctional Institute Phoenix, where the disgraced former comedian is currently serving a 3- to 10-year sentence, according to the celebrity gossip website TMZ.

Cosby, 81, was being escorted around the yard last week when the drone was detected, TMZ reports. The prison was immediately placed on lockdown for a full day.

Prison officials believe a media outlet was attempted to get footage of Cosby, TMZ reports. It is unclear whether the attempt was successful, TMZ says.