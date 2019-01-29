Truck drivers take it easy on snowy interstates in Dauphin County

EAST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Truck drivers handling the snowy conditions very cautiously. There is a travel ban in effect for some oversized vehicles on some roadways but full load tractor trailers were not included.

Still, truck drivers tell FOX43 they are taking it slow on the roads, and were monitoring the road conditions themselves. They said if they felt conditions were deteriorating too quickly they would make the call to get off the roads.

“I’ll just pull over call and it a day,” said Robert Foster. “Check the traffic in the morning, see what’s going on with the weather.”

Some travel bans have been extended in our area on the Turnpike and Interstates. Officials with the Turnpike and PennDOT are monitoring road conditions and will lift the ban when roadway conditions improve.