× Two Lebanon residents arrested after allegedly fleeing police in Union Township

LEBANON COUNTY — Two Lebanon residents were arrested Tuesday after they allegedly fled when police attempted to stop their vehicle that was involved in suspicious activity in a parking lot in Union Township.

As the vehicle came to a stop, 42-year-old Anthony Hlavaty allegedly fled on foot — he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit, police say.

Police allege that 49-year-old Lynn Shirk fled the scene in the vehicle. She was apprehended several minutes later after the vehicle was spotted parked in the area of Jonestown Road and Maple Lane, according to police.

Both individuals had warrants out for their arrest.

Hlavaty has been charged with flight to avoid apprehension and resisting arrest. Shirk faces charges of fleeing and eluding as well as flight to avoid apprehension.