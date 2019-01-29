× Woman arrested following investigation into alleged prostitution at Chambersburg massage parlor

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A months-long investigation into multiple allegations of prostitution at Asian Massage in Chambersburg has led to the arrest of a 52-year-old woman.

Chang Hong Zhao was taken into custody Tuesday on charges of promoting prostitution and related offenses, police say.

Zhao’s arrest followed a search warrant of the now-closed business. According to police, multiple agencies, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and investigators from the Pennsylvania Department of State Bureau of Enforcement, were part of the search. Authorities found several items of evidence that included articles related to prostitution at the business.

An investigation is ongoing. Police note that additional arrests for those related to Asian Massage and acts of prostitution are expected in the future.