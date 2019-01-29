× Wrightsville man charged with possessing 80 grams of Heroin

York, PA – A Wrightsville man is arrested after police say they busted him with 80 grams of heroin. It happened on Thursday, January 24th. Through an investigation, Hellam Township Police and the York County Drug Task Force learned that Michael Nicholson would be delivering heroin to a home in he 5300 block of E. Market St., in Hellam Township.

Police officers set up a surveillance detail and say Nicholson had 30 grams of heroin on him when he arrived at the location. They say Nicholson consented to a search of both his vehicle and residence in Hellam Township, where they turned up an additional 50 grams of heroin.

Throughout the investigation, investigators were able to develop information detailing Nicholson’s distribution of heroin in both York and Lancaster Counties.

District Attorney Dave Sunday said, “I applaud the efforts of the Hellam Township Police Department and the York County Drug Task Force. As we continue to fight this deadly epidemic, taking 80 grams of heroin off our streets will likely save lives.”

Nicholson, 31, was charged by Hellam Township Police with one count of Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin. He was committed to the York County Prison in lieu of bail.

Criminal charges, and any discussion thereof, are merely allegations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty