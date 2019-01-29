× York man accused of fighting with friend, robbing him of $875

NORTH YORK — Police have charged a 20-year-old York man with robbery, theft, assault, and other offenses after he allegedly stole $875 from an acquaintance after a physical altercation in North York earlier this month.

Andrew Ryan Hisker, of the 3200 block of Sorrell Street, is charged with robbery, theft by unlawful taking, aggravated assault, simple assault, receiving stolen property, and harassment in the incident, which occurred Jan. 5 on the 900 block of North Duke Street, according to Northern York County Police.

Police say the incident began when Hisker and a 17-year-old juvenile visited the home of Darrius Jones, who was the victim in the alleged incident. Jones told police that Hisker “jumped” him after an argument at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the argument, Jones said, Hisker and the juvenile had been “hanging out” at the victim’s home.

Jones said Hisker and the juvenile assaulted him as he opened the door for them to leave his home. He grabbed Hisker’s pockets during the altercation, causing marijuana to fall out and be spilled on the floor. Jones said he did not remember much after the assault, but noticed his wallet, which contained $875 in cash, was missing after Hisker and the juvenile left the scene.

Hisker and the juvenile were at the house because they planned to go purchase shoes, but were unable to find a ride there, Jones told police.

The juvenile later told police that Hisker and Jones got into a heated verbal argument after spending some time together at Jones’ home, listening to music. The altercation turned physical, with Hisker eventually getting on top of Jones, throwing punches. The juvenile denied being part of the physical altercation. He said he and Hisker eventually left the scene and “parted ways.”

When asked about the missing $875, the juvenile allegedly told police that Hisker took it from Jones.

Hisker told police that Jones threw the first punch after a verbal altercation, and he eventually fought back, police say. He allegedly told police “I take full responsibility for my actions, but I did not take any money.”

Police say Jones sustained a broken jaw in the altercation.