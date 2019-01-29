× York man charged after allegedly leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

YORK — An 18-year-old York man is charged with receiving stolen property, fleeing from police, reckless endangerment, and other offenses after police say he led officers on a chase through the city in a stolen vehicle earlier this month.

Ashanti Omari Morgan, of the 900 block of Belaire Lane, is also charged with reckless driving, causing an accident with damage to unattended vehicle or property, driving under a suspended license, and other traffic offenses in the incident, which occurred on Jan. 20, according to York City Police.

Police say that the victim notified them at 12:39 p.m., reporting that his 1994 Toyota Corolla had been stolen on the 500 block of Wilson Court. He said the vehicle had been taken sometime between midnight and 11 a.m., police say.

Later that day, police saw the vehicle traveling west on West Jackson Street in the area of South Pershing Avenue and began following it. The vehicle eventually turned onto Kings Mill Road without stopping and began to flee, police say. The pursuing officer activated his emergency lights and sirens, but the vehicle continued to flee, increasing its speed.

During the chase, police say, the vehicle nearly struck a pedestrian in the area of Kings Mill Road and South Penn Street, and nearly lost control while attempting to turn onto Jessop Place, sliding into the opposite lane. The vehicle eventually crashed while trying to turn onto Kurtz Avenue, striking two parked cars, according to police.

The driver, later identified as Morgan, allegedly fled from the vehicle and was apprehended after a short foot chase, police say. He was then taken into custody.