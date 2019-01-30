× 13 people displaced after apartment building fire in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. – A six-unit apartment building that caught fire in Chambersburg Wednesday afternoon has been deemed a total loss, resulting in all 13 residents being displaced, according to fire officials.

The fire broke out around 1:30 p.m. on the backside of the apartment in the 900 block of Byers Avenue.

No residents were injured. Though, officials say two cats were killed — firefighters were able to rescue three others.

The Red Cross is assisting two families who were displaced.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.