19-year-old man, juvenile arrested on drug, gun-related charges following search of West Lampeter Twp. home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were taken into custody Wednesday on drug and gun-related charges following a search warrant of a home in West Lampeter Township, police say.

The warrant, executed at a residence on Mill Creek Road around 1:30 p.m., stemmed from neighbor complaints of drug and firearms-related activity at the home, according to police.

During the search, authorities found cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun, according to police.

The adult male has been identified as Tyrese Griffin.